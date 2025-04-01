Students, staff at South Hadley High School protest budget cuts

Students, staff, and administrators at South Hadley High School were joined by local lawmakers Monday as they staged a brief walk-out to protest proposed staff cuts in the upcoming school budget.

South Hadley Public Schools is facing a more than $2 million shortfall for fiscal year 2026. The proposed budget calls for cuts to around 20 positions across the district, including teachers, custodians, and special educators. It also would increase class

sizes and reduce some extra-curricular activities.

During a recent meeting, members of the school committee said the main issue is they simply don’t have enough money, and point to the district's Chapter 70 funding — funds set aside by the state for local schools. They argue the formulas that determine how much cash schools receive are outdated and haven’t kept pace with inflation and other rising costs.

Sen. Jake Oliveira, D-Ludlow, was one of the lawmakers who met with students. He says they’re right, Massachusetts needs to rethink how it allocates money to local school districts.

“Districts are at the brink right now facing severe shortfalls and uncertainty with the federal government that has really wreaked havoc on the state and local municipalities. We need the state to begin the process of opening up that chapter

70 funding formula so school districts can get relief long term,” Oliveira said.

Students are the ones who will have to contend with most of the impacts from these cuts, according to South Hadley Education Association President Amy Foyer.

“We had a couple of seniors say, I'm not going to be here next year, but this is important because the students behind us are now our future that they need to have the same opportunities. And if our budgeting issue isn't fixed, they're not

going to have that same opportunity.”

Students and staff in South Hadley are planning to take this issue up to Beacon Hill, at a public budget hearing on April 8, 2025.