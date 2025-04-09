MassMutual $80M parking garage now open to the public

It's been a week since the Convention Center Carpark in downtown Springfield officially opened to the public. Located on the corner of Harrison and Dwight streets, the carpark has 817 parking spaces.

The five-story, $80 million facility replaces the old Civic Center garage which was built in the early 70’s and demolished in 2022.

Parking costs $2 for the first half hour and $2 for each subsequent hour of parking. Event parking ranges from $10-$15, and monthly rates range from $100-$150.

“Construction is still ongoing,” said Dolan. “We’re hoping to do a ribbon cutting and a sort of a grand opening at some point in June.”

Electric vehicle charging will be offered on the first floor of the garage upon construction completion.

In addition to offering parking, the Convention Center Carpark will have retail spaces on the ground floor and an outdoor plaza.

"It's an absolutely beautiful space, there's a ton of opportunity there," Dolan said. "Between the retail space, the plaza, and of course, the new the new car park, there'll be a lot of excitement, a lot of benefit to the community."