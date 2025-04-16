UMass poll: 51% disapprove of Trump's presidency so far

A new UMass Amherst poll finds just more than half of respondents disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance in his first few months in office.

Of those surveyed, 51% did not like the job the president is doing, while 44% were in favor. And responses to most topics followed party lines, with a vast majority of Democrats disagreeing with Trump.

Alex Theodoridis is one of the pollsters and a political scientist at UMass Amherst. He said a majority of respondents believed issues such as improving the economy and lowering prices should be amongst the President's top priorities, not tariffs and other areas.

"Very few voters said they wanted priorities to be a thing like cutting the federal workforce or going after DEI programs or going after political correctness on college campuses," he said.

A majority of those polled also say they are concerned Trump will not respect the rule of law, will defy a court order and could declare war against a foreign adversary.

When looking at whether voters had any regrets over their decision at the ballot box last November, most said they did not. 78% of those who said they voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris indicated they were still “very confident” they made the right choice, while 74% of Trump voters said the same thing. But 19% of those who voted for the now-President said they are still confident in their choice but do have some concerns.

Trump Third Term?

More than 60% of those surveyed also said they are opposed to President Donald Trump pursuing a third term in office. He has said there are avenues where he could do so, despite the U.S. Constitution saying no person can serve more than two terms.

Theodoridis said 41% of Republican respondents said they support the idea to some degree.

"Even when the Constitution is quoted in a question like that, you're getting some Republicans indicating they would be supportive of Donald Trump doing something unprecedented since the time of Franklin Roosevelt," he said.

On the other hand, 91% of Democrats are against a third Trump term. And a majority of those who describe themselves as independents are also in opposition.