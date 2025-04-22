As New England waters warm, invasive sea squirts move in

At a dock on Cape Cod’s Buzzards Bay, a group of researchers and marine biology students lie on their stomachs, peering over the wooden planks to examine what living things are stuck underneath.

Earth Day

Using fishing nets and kitchen spatulas, they scrape samples into plastic trays for a closer look. Kristin Osborne, a sea squirt expert and assistant professor at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, likes to use her bare hands.

“I said I wasn’t gonna get down here and do this, but I can’t help myself,” Osborne said with a laugh while reaching into the chilly ocean. She has a sea squirt tattoo on her left middle finger.

Sea squirts are a type of filter feeding marine invertebrate officially known as tunicates. These colorful blobs can squirt water when removed from their aquatic homes, earning them the nickname.

Some tunicates are native to New England, but most of what this research group finds are invasive species. Scientists believe a lack of predators and warmer ocean waters caused by climate change are helping non-native sea squirts thrive up and down the New England Coast.

Sea squirts spend most of their lives stuck to hard surfaces like docks, the ocean floor, fishing gear or even other animals. This can be a problem for commercial fishing since the creatures can clog up equipment and may push out native species.

At the dock, sophomore Dan Kowalski holds up a mussel covered in what looks like pancake batter. It’s an invasive sea squirt, growing over the opening at the top of the mussel’s shell.

“It makes it harder for the mussel to filter feed because it makes it harder for them to open,” Kowalski explained. He said students regularly pull up baskets full of dead oysters and mussels covered in sea squirts.

This wasn’t an issue two decades ago, according to scientists. Marine biologists believe invasive sea squirts likely arrived in these waters after hitching rides on boats from around the world.

Tunicates spread quickly because they don’t have any natural predators here, Osborne said. And they’re good at tolerating a variety of environmental conditions, which gives them an edge over their native counterparts that aren’t used to much environmental change.

Plus, some species of sea squirts grow in large colonies, forming thick mats that are difficult to get rid of.

/ An invasive orange sheath tunicate envelops a rope inside a lobster trap just retrieved from the bay at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

“If you were to, let’s say, power wash it off of some gear or the side of a boat, you’re fragmenting it. So it’s just being spread,” Osborne said. “All these little tiny pieces become new colonies of themselves.”

She’s noticed more of these invasive creatures in Buzzards Bay in recent years. “It is more typical when you pull up any sort of sample from the dock here to get a non-native species than a native one,” Osborne said.

Climate change’s role

Scientists suspect warmer ocean temperatures linked to climate change are giving invasive species like sea squirts more time to reproduce, which fuels their population growth.

“We’re starting to have these warmer winters. Then species can gain a foothold,” said Aly Putnam, a marine ecologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

It also means the range of places where a non-native species can comfortably live is expanding. Some species are now able to survive in locations where they previously couldn’t, Putnam said.

For example, certain invasive red seaweeds have been increasingly observed in northern areas, like the Gulf of Maine.

Because non-native sea squirts can tolerate environmental changes in ways native species might not, the new arrivals can disrupt food webs. In extreme cases, they can lead to species extinctions, said Lexie Neffinger, a coastal habitat and water quality specialist for the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management.

“There’s a certain equilibrium when you have native species that have evolved together over time,” she said. “It’s really a question of biodiversity.”

/ Coastal habitat and water quality specialist Lexie Neffinger watches as students at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy collect specimens from the academy dock. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Completely eradicating an invasive marine species once it’s made a home presents particular challenges. Unlike on land, where it might be possible to target a single plant species with an herbicide, for example, Neffinger said treating a whole body of water would affect native species, too.

“Getting underwater and being able to remove every single individual of that species that are all reproducing is nearly impossible,” she said.

Instead, Neffinger said the goal is preventing further spread. And that requires data on where invasive species are moving.

‘The finger on the pulse’

Every five years, Neffinger’s office coordinates a large survey of invasive marine species stretching from southern Massachusetts all the way to Casco Bay in Maine.

A team of researchers scrape and pluck living things off docks and marinas, pulling up everything from crabs and sea squirts to algae. They’ve been counting established invasive species and logging new ones for nearly a quarter century.

The most recent survey, conducted in 2023, found an increase in the overall number of invasive species. The team identified 32 in total, and a quarter of them were sea squirts. They also found a type of small filter feeding animal that lives in colonies, called bryozoans, which hadn’t been identified in any previous surveys.

Adrienne Pappal, who oversees this effort, said the majority of what the team sees are still native species. But the surface area of non-native species is increasing.

And along with more observations of established invasive species, Pappal said, “typically we are finding some new species each time.”

/ Adrienne Pappal, from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, talks with Kristin Osborne at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Monitoring where these species are moving allows state officials to do outreach and education on how to manage them. It also provides important baseline data for a changing climate, Pappal said. The surveyors collect information on water temperatures, salinity levels and even boat traffic.

“The more we can get long-term data and long-term monitoring, the better we’re going to understand our world and be able to prepare for future changes,” she said.

Putnam, the UMass Amherst marine ecologist, calls this large survey the “finger on the pulse” of invasive marine species in New England. She participates in the survey, as well as other monitoring efforts in the region.

“Knowledge is power,” she said. “Even if a [new invasive] species isn’t in high density yet, it’s important to know who is here.”

Searching for the ‘teeny, tiny’

These efforts also engage students like Aidan Webb, who helps out with an annual summer survey that recruits volunteers around Massachusetts.

“I like being out in the field and at the locations where you pull up just a giant chunk of sea squirts and all the other seaweeds and stuff that’s mixed in,” he said. “And then just sorting through it and seeing what you can find.”

Webb said he’s gotten good at identifying what’s native and what’s not.

/ Student sailors in a laboratory at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy examine sea squirts and other creatures. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

On the Buzzards Bay dock, he rattles off names as he pokes through a tray of specimens: “We got the skeleton shrimp here. A mud crab.” He also finds a common non-native sea squirt called Ciona intestinalis, or sea vase.

When Webb spots a grape-sized tunicate called molgula, Osborne, the sea squirt expert, gets excited. The single “teeny, tiny molgula” is a native species, she said.

It’s one of the only native sea squirts her students find all day.

Once the group finishes scraping, they tip the contents of the plastic trays back into the ocean — invasive species and all. The creatures are so well established in these waters, Osborne says, removing them wouldn’t make a dent.

“The best approach,” she added, “would be to keep them out in the first place.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR