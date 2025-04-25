Protestors take to the freeway as part of multi-state demonstration

Protestors with multiple grassroots political organizations across New England will line the Interstate-91 corridor this evening, as part of a demonstration that stretches along Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

The tri-state standout is linked to the Indivisible movement, which encourages local communities to engage with their democracy through peaceful protest. This event is aimed at condemning actions by the Trump administration, like proposals to cut Social Security and the detention of student activists who protested U.S. support for Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Tom Peine and Jackie Neiman are both part of the steering committee for Rise Up Western Massachusetts, who are responsible for organizing the standouts in the Springfield area. They told NEPM that the Trump presidency’s attempts to chill free speech have motivated many of their members.

“Quite frankly, I'm shocked. I came to this country by choice. I'm a naturalized immigrant, and the US is my only citizenship today. I identify as American, but I find myself constantly in this state of ‘I can't believe this is happening here out of all places!’ Because the U.S. has always been, to me and to many others around the world, this beacon of freedom,” Peine said. “It shouldn't be like that here. And that is why I joined the group.”

Neiman says that these types of demonstrations are meant to inspire other people to make their voices heard. “When people see people like them, just a mom in the suburbs or someone in the city, or a college student or a senior citizen worried about their Social Security, being willing to be somewhere and stand out there with a sign they realize that this is accessible,” she said. “That this type of defending and protecting your democracy is something accessible to everybody.”

As for how they managed to organize a standout that spans three states, Neiman told NEPM that it all formed mostly spontaneously.

“You'd be surprised at how organic this was, that there just isn't a giant mechanism of internal planned structure. These were groups that have done it on overpasses locally, and a group in Vermont calling up a group in Connecticut saying ‘hey, wouldn't it be great if we did it together?’ And our group in Massachusetts saying to our Connecticut friends ‘hey, Connecticut folks, do you want to join us?’ And then it's just sort of exploded from there, I think.”

Today’s [Friday’s] protest runs between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. across all three states, and you can find a list of the more than 20 overpasses on the I-91 corridor where demonstrations will be held here.