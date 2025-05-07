Springfield Bishop Byrne hoping for a 'joyful priest' as the next pope

More than 130 Catholic Cardinals have begun the selection process for a new pope Wednesday, known as a conclave. A candidate needs a two-thirds majority vote in order to become the new leader of the church. That's after Pope Francis died last month.

NEPM's Adam Frenier spoke with the bishop of the Springfield Diocese, William Byrne about the conclave. Byrne says he's looking for a person who is a "joyful priest" and a "loving shepherd" similar to Pope Francis.

Bishop William Byrne, Springfield Diocese: I'm moved as I see the photos and remember the kindnesses of Pope Francis, especially to those that would otherwise be discarded by our society. And the washing the feet of the prisoners in on Holy Thursday. And so, I think a continuation of that shepherd with a of the heart after the heart of Jesus is the first and foremost quality. I also think that

I'm looking for someone that will not be afraid to preach the gospel, the gospel of life, the gospel of truth, the strengthening of the family within our culture, and also clarity with regard to the what's most important and trying to get people back to a relationship with Jesus Christ, especially in the mass and in the Eucharist.

Adam Frenier, NEPM: What are some of the key issues facing the church right now that might play into the selection of a new leader?

Certainly. I think there also, among all the qualities that they're looking for a competent administrator also, because I think there are challenges within the administration of the the Vatican itself in terms of finances, but also a continuation of the child protection policies of Pope Francis. So, I think somebody that will continue to be strong, not just pastorally but also administratively.

You've spoken to this a little bit, but is there a sense of desire to keep some of the policies and beliefs from the leadership of Pope Francis, or could this be a time for a more substantive change?

I would say that it would be a continuation. I mean, I think that's what we saw in the last three Pontificates. We saw the Pope like John Paul II, this global outreach, and then Benedict XVI continuing that with evangelization but also, he was a theologian. Then the the third is Pope Francis, where you have a shepherd who will challenge the world, especially on the environment, the care for the poor, those who are marginalized within our society, and to work for global peace.

So, I see the Holy Spirit building. And so I think that our next Holy Father will continue, not just in the line of Francis, but in all of those other predecessors, also of of building a church that reaches out to the, to the marginalized, but also will be willing to joyfully preach the good news to the world.

Bishop, do you believe the political climate in the U.S. and elsewhere could be a factor in how the cardinals participating in the conclave go about their work?

I would say that it's a global church. So, to make our focus is that they're just thinking about what's going on in the United States would be rather limited. I hope they're thinking more broadly than that. Certainly, the United States is a world leader, it’s not the world. And so this is a body, a college that's drawn from every corner of the globe and will have a more universal perspective.

And finally, many people, Catholic or not, may have become familiar with the process of picking a new pope through last year's popular movie "Conclave". As best as you know, do you think this film gave an accurate depiction of what really takes place in the Sistine Chapel?

It's funny because I was talking to a cardinal who had participated in previous conclaves, and he said the movie is nothing like it at all. That, in fact, it's more like entering into a profound retreat and prayer experience. And it was this sort of wheeling, dealing and smoking cigarettes in the back staircases.

I only watched a bit of the movie. I read the book. I watched a bit of the movie on a plane just because so many people were talking about it. But I think that it is much more fiction than it is a depiction of reality.