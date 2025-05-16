MGM Springfield, card dealers' union butt heads over contract talks

The card dealers' union at MGM Springfield says casino management has refused to negotiate a contract with them. But the resort is challenging how the union was formed.

In March 2024, the dealers voted to unionize and join Unite Here Local 301. And the union claims that since then, MGM management has refused to come to the bargaining table. In a statement, a casino spokesperson says they believe some union representatives engaged in actions which interfered with the vote.

“In this instance, we believe a small number of union representatives engaged in misconduct that interfered with employee choice and made a free and fair election impossible,” the statement reads. “We remain committed to ensuring a just and lawful process for all parties involved and are thus exercising our right to have the election reviewed though the appropriate legal channels.”

Earlier this week, the Springfield City Council chimed in on the situation and passed a resolution of support for the union and its members.

Addressing the council before the vote, Laurie Andrews, a MGM Springfield employees and the local union president, had a different take.

"Currently, they are breaking the law, we have had a fair election, dealers have all voted it in," she said. "MGM has appealed it three times and three times they have lost," Andrews said.

While discussing the resolution, several councilors were generally critical of MGM Springfield and what it has done since it opened in 2018. They also addressed rumors about a potential sale of the property. Some, like councilor Victor Davila, wondered if the delay in negotiations has to do with a possible transaction.

“If they do sell…we’ll be watching to see if they are going to try to pull a fast one and not bring this union along to the next owner, which they have to do,” he said. “I hope MGM does not get any funny ideas.”

Another councilor, Kateri Walsh, said she was fully behind the union members.

“It is not fair and I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want to meet with the people that are helping them make a profit,” she said.”

The casino said they are “proud” of their working relationship with organized labor and pointed out they have successfully negotiated two collective agreements with other units.