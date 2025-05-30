Local social justice fund aims to close gaps left by federal pullback

There are 19 different community organizations which have received ‘micro-grants’ from the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice – aimed at furthering their missions and kick-starting new local programs.

The fund's namesake was a community organizer in Holyoke and co-founded the nonprofit Nueva Esperanza. At more than $34,000 in grants, this is the most money the fund has given out in one year. Carlos Vega's eldest son, Aaron Vega, says that decision came as a response to federal funding cuts and grant revocations from the Trump administration.

“Given the political times that we're in, given what's happening federally, given what's happened to a lot of these organizations that we support, the board decided that this was a year to really lean in.”

The grants range between $1500 to $2000, and will go towards social justice and equity initiatives in the Greater Holyoke area, ranging from local lending libraries to racial history projects.

One recipient is the Holyoke Food and Equity Collective , whose micro-grant will go towards a program to build garden beds and donate them to local families. They had initially applied for a $30,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Thriving Community Program in March, before being told the entire grant was cancelled.

“We got an email from them saying, ‘we've been instructed to stop all proceedings,’” co-director Margot Wise told NEPM. “And it was just over.”

That EPA grant would have helped the Collective expand their garden bed program. But Wise said that because the group is so hyper-local, they can still do a lot, even with less money.

“That $2,000 actually is going to go a really long way with us.” They said, “We’re remote. We do a lot with a little bit. We have very low overhead. So that $2,000 will cover a lot of the materials, like the soil, the beds themselves. So it's a huge help.”

Aaron Vega emphasized that it’s important for local groups to make their values clear, under a federal administration that has slashed funding streams for libraries, museums, the arts, and programs considered ‘woke’ or connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We want to stand on the values that we believe in. We believe in equity. We believe in diversity. We believe in helping those in need.” He said, “You know, our mini grants aren't going to necessarily change the world or fix some of the funding that's been taken away. But we believe it's a stance on the values that we all share as people in Massachusetts”

Vega told NEPM he hopes this enhanced round of micro-grants will inspire other state and local groups to step up and try to fill the void left by withdrawn federal funding.

“If you see organizations that we're supporting or Community Foundation or other great organizations in this area, it's really time, especially now, for people to take a stance and support those values that we share. And we hope that the fund is creating that pathway for people to engage in this way.”