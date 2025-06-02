GBH cuts more than 40 staffers in new layoffs

Faced with funding difficulties and revenue shortfalls, GBH announced Monday it was laying off 45 staff members, representing 6% of its workforce.

Monday’s action comes just two weeks after GBH made changes to its WORLD channel program and laid off nine staff members, citing cuts from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“Media — and public media in particular — is facing multiple challenges,” GBH President and CEO Susan Goldberg wrote in a staff email Monday. “At GBH, we’re being hit with several of them at once: funding cuts, rising costs of doing business, flat revenues, and the urgent need to adapt our work to meet audiences’ habits and desires.”

The layoffs cut across multiple departments at GBH, one of the nation’s biggest producers of public media content for broadcast and the web. The nonprofit employs about 750 people.

Just over a year ago, GBH laid off 31 staff members to close a $7 million budget shortfall. Those layoffs came shortly after Boston’s other NPR station WBUR announced cuts of up to 14% of its staff.

But the recent moves by GBH come in the midst of the Trump Administration’s attempt to revoke $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps support NPR and PBS, and amid broader federal scrutiny of public media.

This is a developing story.

Disclosure: This story was reported by Chris Burrell and edited by Senior Assignment Editor Matt Baskin and Senior Editor, Equity & Justice Paul Singer. No GBH Educational Foundation official or GBH News executive reviewed this story before it was posted publicly.

And we should note NEPM is an independent organization affiliated with WGBH.

