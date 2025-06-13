Springfield nonprofits officially launch program to end 'cliff effect'

Members of Springfield WORKS and United Way of Pioneer Valley, supported by the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, have launched the 'Bridge to Prosperity' program. It's designed to help Massachusetts families, who rely on public benefits, chart a course to economic independence.

Th program looks to close the gaps created by the so-called 'cliff effect,' where people reliant on benefits like food assistance turn down career opportunities that would make them ineligible. 'Bridge to Prosperity' offers direct cash assistance to participants, making up for any lost benefits.

The launch event saw local lawmakers and nonprofit officials joined by a panel of people who where selected for the pilot, who spoke on the different ways it's helped them make ends meet.

Ashley Tosado is one of seven Western Massachusetts residents chosen for the program. She said that she uses public benefits to care for her son's medical needs, which has limited how often she can work.

"Picking up more hours or even getting a raise can affect his benefits," Tosado said. "Which then in turn affects how I can provide his needs. You're trying to do what you need to do, but then things are being taken away that you depend on."

Jolene Christmas-Chase, who was also selected for the program, said at first she thought the offer of cash payments was too good to be true.

"I initially thought it was a joke. I'm like, $500? What? Like what do I have to do in order to get that?" she said. "I'm afraid I'm going to get a subscription bill at the end of the month or something."

She said the payments have helped her feed her family, reducing pressure to squeeze every drop of value out of her food stamps each month.

"It helps with the last two weeks of the month when you're trying to put food in your refrigerator and everything's out. I've been able to fill my refrigerator more. Like everybody come on, we're gonna eat some sandwiches, get some pancakes in there. How about some cereal?"

On top of the cash payments, the program also offers one-on-one financial coaching and career networking. Tosado said that's helped her manage her budget and think more about her financial future.

"I've been working with them and it's helping, you know? Budget planning and trying to help with debt, trying to just kind of figure things out," she said. "So that way when this is all passed, we're taking that step forward and comfortable with taking that step forward."

The pilot also includes participants from Worcester and Boston. Ultimately, Springfield WORKS says they want this program to become a model for permanent statewide policy change, to help walk more Massachusetts families off the 'benefits cliff.'