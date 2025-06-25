Westover Job Corps could be on chopping block

Some local lawmakers say they are concerned about the possible closure of the Westover Job Corps training center in Chicopee.

The Trump Administration is looking to end the federally funded job training program across the country, but a judge has issued a pause for now.

State Sen. Jake Oliveira, D- Ludlow said the job corps often work with local businesses to train and place students in industries such as health care, manufacturing and automotive repair. He says if it goes away, there will be other consequences besides losing the training resource.

"Out of the over 400 students that attend Westover Job Corps, 86% of them utilize residential services and otherwise, could either be living on the street or couch surfing or living in their cars,” the senator said.

He added that result could have a negative impact on state resources and taxpayers.

"Many of these students, if they didn't have this program, would likely be relying on public benefits, could have the possibility of being incarcerated, which would cost the taxpayers exponentially more than the upfront cost it costs to actually train them to be self-sufficient," he said.

Oliveira added there would also be an economic impact if the Westover Job Corps is shuttered: It employs more than 160 people, all of which would end up unemployed.

There are two other such centers in Massachusetts located in Devens and North Grafton.

The Job Corps program dates back to 1964 when it was part of the Economic Opportunity Act signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.