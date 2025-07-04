Massachusetts public safety officials warn against do-it-yourself fireworks

Consumer fireworks of all kinds are illegal in Massachusetts and can pose a danger to those using them.

According to state public safety officials, there were more than 550 fires and explosions caused by the devices in the past five years. Six firefighters were injured as a result and $1 million in damages took place.

And, between 2020-2024, Massachusetts medical facilities treated more than 200 people who were burned and otherwise injured as a result of illegal fireworks.

With Independence Day today, Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said they can cause bodily harm to fingers and eyes. He also said illegal fireworks can be dangerous to those near where they are being used.

"You've got the larger public safety threat of starting a fire from illegal fireworks because the fall out area isn't clear of debris or anything like that, you can be landing sparks on people's homes or in their yards and starting fires," the commissioner said.

Calvi said sparklers, which are also illegal in the state, are not safe to use.

"People like to give them to small children to waive around and that's very dangerous, it's almost like handing somebody a lit welding rod because it's just hot steel and magnesium is burning off the end, and magnesium burns very hot," he said.

Calvi said his department has seen an uptick in residents using illegal fireworks in recent years. Those caught using them could be subject to a fine and confiscation of the devices. And that goes for fireworks purchased in states where they are legal, such as New Hampshire.

He encouraged people to instead of taking matters into their own hands, to attend a professional display, such as the one taking place in Springfield tonight.

Festivities there begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for dusk at Riverfront Park near the city’s downtown.

Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, which organizes the yearly event, encouraged people attending to arrive early and to take their time leaving, given the expected large crowd.

"Don't wait until the last minute because there will be thousand of people," Matt said. "The Springfield Police and all of the people we're working with, all the public safety people have a great plan in place so everyone will be safe and sound with a little bit of their patience."

The event will also impact traffic in the area. The fireworks are launched from the Memorial Bridge, and the span will be closed starting at midnight Thursday. Some of the exit ramps off Interstate 91 will also be shut down Friday evening, around 7 p.m.

Besides fireworks, others celebrate Independence Day by attending gatherings such as backyard barbeques or maybe by going to the beach. And then there are some of the parades held marking the holiday across western Massachusetts.

In Pittsfield, the annual event dates back to the early 1800’s and takes place Friday morning in the city’s downtown.

Rebecca Brien is part of the group organizing the city's parade. She said this year's theme for the event is a focus on the city's youth.

"Everything from the selection of balloons that were brought in this year, with both July Fourth and children's themes," Brien said. "We also have music groups that are coming in including our local high schools and a group of high schools who are coming from Minnesota to travel to be with us."

Other parades are also scheduled in East Longmeadow and the small Hampshire County town of Chesterfield.

However one chooses to spend the holiday weekend, they will be treated to a rare commodity most weekends of late — warm and dry weather. The National Weather Service is predicting sunny skies and temperatures in the 80’s for Saturday. It will remain dry Sunday, with temperatures rising into the 90’s.