WMass heat wave drawing to a close

The western Massachusetts area has been experiencing a heat wave for the last three days, but it is projected to end tomorrow.

Springfield has seen temperatures in the mid-90s with heat indices in the upper 100s. These conditions can be especially dangerous for certain vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

In response, on July 28, the city of Springfield announced that they would be opening designated air-conditioned spaces called "cooling centers," where people could go to get out of the heat. Residents were urged to stay hydrated, and check on elderly neighbors and pets.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the Hartford/Springfield area are expected to lower dramatically. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high of 81º F (27º C), and Friday will see rain showers with a high of 70º F (21º C).

While this current heat wave ends tomorrow, Kyle Pederson of the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said the upcoming cooldown won't be the end of hot weather.

"There's certainly a possibility we'll see more heat waves before the end of the summer," he said.

This past summer, like many parts of the country, western Massachusetts has experienced high temperatures with increased humidity, a combination that exacerbates the risk of heat-related illnesses, as the increased moisture keep sweat from evaporating. The heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.