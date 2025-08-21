WMass communities receive $1.5M in literacy grants

Massachusetts state leaders were in Easthampton this week announcing a new round of early literacy grants to local school districts.

Speaking at the Easthampton Public Library on Monday Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said the state wants to invest in reading education to set students up for long-term success.

"The whole goal was just like let's be a state that has the tools where everyone can learn to read, and learn to read in a critical way," Driscoll said. "We think this a critical program for ensuring that every student in Massachusetts can reach their full potential."

There were $9.3 million awarded to 29 districts as part of the state's Literacy Launch program, aimed at beefing up reading education for young children up to third grade.

Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler says despite strong literacy rates compared to other states, internal data shows room for improvement.

"Right now, less than half Massachusetts third graders are reading proficiently, that's a problem for us," he said.

Five districts in Western Massachusetts were awarded more than $1.5 million, among them — Easthampton and Pittsfield.