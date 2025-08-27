© 2025 New England Public Media

New $40M parking garage bolsters spots in Downtown Springfield

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
The new parking garage adjacent to the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
Local and state leaders Wednesday held a grand opening ceremony for a new 800-space parking garage across the street from the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The facility opened for business in April and was constructed by the state's convention center authority. It also contains an outdoor plaza and space for retail businesses.

Sean Dolan is the general manager of the MassMutual Center. He said the completed project will be an asset in many ways.

"If we're competing with the big city to get a convention or a trade show, now we have another aspect to show them of 'Hey, think of everything you can do outside, we can do food trucks...anything to support that event,'" Dolan said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the investment of more than $40 million on the new garage is important as his city works to attract more visitors. He also said will help leave a positive impression on those who do come to Springfield.

"I want people to come to Springfield, when they leave Springfield, saying 'Hey, I had a good time,'" Sarno said. "Then they spread that word of mouth and you can't put a price tag on that,".

The new parking facility sits in the same place as the old garage, which was torn down a few years ago. Since the demolition, parking has been limited around the Mass Mutual Center. For many patrons, that meant a walk from the MGM Springfield casino, where the parking garage on that premises is free.

The Mass Mutual Center hosted approximately 220 events last year, including Springfield Thunderbirds hockey games, concerts and conventions. Officials with the state convention center authority said the economic impact of the building was approximately $150 million.

When there are not events going on at the arena, the new garage will be open for hourly and monthly parking.
WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
