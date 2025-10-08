Healey pledges "zero tolerance" for violent street takeovers

Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday issued a stern warning to participants in what she called "illegal street meetups," pledging "zero tolerance" for the growing wave of coordinated drag racing and mass car rallies that erupted across Massachusetts over the weekend.

"Do not engage in that behavior," Healey said during a press conference at the State House. "If you do it, we're going to find you and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law."

Healey said she has directed State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble to ensure troopers "work directly with local chiefs and departments in combating this and holding perpetrators accountable."

When pressed by a reporter on whether State Police weren’t already providing that support, Healey replied, "Oh gosh, of course, of course... no the State Police in all these instances, responded and continue to work closely with law enforcement. I just wanted people to know that I've specifically asked Colonel Noble to work operationally."

She declined to share details, because, "This is a law enforcement matter."

The governor’s remarks followed a weekend that saw police responding to "street takeover" events in at least seven communities, according to the Boston Globe. In Boston’s South End early Sunday morning, a police cruiser responding to a large gathering was surrounded, struck with fireworks "from all angles," and later set ablaze. Officers deployed Tasers and unholstered weapons to disperse the crowd, arresting two Rhode Island men.

Julian Bowers, 18, and William Cantwell, 19, were arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court. Both face multiple charges including malicious destruction of property and assault and battery on a police officer. Cantwell, who also faces unrelated charges in Rhode Island, was held Monday on $1,000 cash bail; Bowers was held Monday on $500. Both were ordered to stay out of Boston except for court appearances.

In Randolph, more than 100 people swarmed police cruisers, setting off fireworks on their hoods. In Hyde Park, a spectator was injured by a car performing stunts. In Middleborough, an officer was nearly struck by a stolen Dodge Charger. In Fall River, police said an ambulance was blocked from reaching a call due to street racing crowds near the waterfront. Five people were arrested, and one suspect admitted learning about the gathering through an Instagram flyer, the Globe reported.

Healey tied the incidents to a broader pattern of online coordination and out-of-state participants.

"Whether you’re in Massachusetts or you think about coming to Massachusetts — you are not welcome to engage in that conduct at any time, in any place, anywhere in this state," she said.

The response from Healey comes as she faces criticism from Republican challengers in the 2026 gubernatorial race, who are making public safety a centerpiece of their campaigns.

Republican candidate Brian Shortsleeve, one of three contenders in the GOP primary, seized on the weekend’s events to argue that Healey’s leadership has enabled a breakdown in law and order.

"Maura Healey once famously said, 'America is burning, but that’s how forests grow,'" Shortsleeve said in a statement. "Thanks to that warped and permissive mindset, forests will soon be sprouting up all over Massachusetts because we are dealing with chaos in our streets."

Shortsleeve accused Healey of "tying the hands of law enforcement" and prioritizing politics over safety. "This isn’t leadership, it’s lawlessness," he said, vowing to "restore order, back our police, insist on bail reform... and make Massachusetts a place where people feel safe again."

GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue said Healey should have anticipated the weekend's events.

"A fundamental responsibility of the Governor is to ensure safe and secure communities," campaign spokesperson Erin Maguire said. "The Governor should have anticipated this violence based on the rioters own materials promoting a 'Week of Rage' and empowered the over 4,000 Boston police and State Troopers to do their job and keep these criminals locked up."

Healey rejected the notion that her administration is not doing enough and said Massachusetts is already taking aggressive steps.

"We have zero tolerance for this in the state," she said. "Not going to happen here. And if you do it, you're going to be punished. I'm serious."

Healey also pushed back against the idea of federal intervention after the reports of violence, as President Donald Trump has sent the National Guard into Democrat-led states in recent months.

"He shouldn't... He absolutely shouldn't," she said. "There’s simply no reason for any guard to come anywhere near Massachusetts."

Calling Trump’s approach "political theater," Healey said the state and local police are capable of managing the issue. "Crime happens. I’m talking about a particular trend that I’m seeing here. The important thing is we’re responding, we take action."

The governor did not comment on whether she is coordinating with Attorney General Andrea Campbell on a legal response in the event of a National Guard deployment, saying only, "I’ll let the AG speak to that."

Street takeovers — sometimes involving hundreds of people — are often planned through social media. Organizers use lookouts in high-visibility vests to block intersections, while drivers perform stunts like drifting and donuts.

Healey urged residents to assist authorities: "See something, say something. Call 911." She cited the example of an ambulance in Fall River that was forced to reroute because streets were blocked, calling it a violation of public safety and basic quality of life.

"These kinds of car meetups and drag racing are counter to that," Healey said.

Her direct message to would-be participants: "No more. No more. You will be held accountable."