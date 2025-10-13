© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield middle, elementary students get to be 'Superintendent for a Day'

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published October 13, 2025 at 6:09 PM EDT
11-year-old Jayvien Dejesus [furthest left],
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
11-year-old Jayvien Dejesus [furthest left], 9-year-old Elijah Watford-Johnson, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinall, and 11-year-old Nahia Atanacio-Rodriguez attending a zoom session with various principals from the Springfield Public Schools discussing what led them to their role. They sat in the boardroom at the Springfield Public Schools district office on Main Street in the city's downtown.

Springfield Public Schools officials hosted three precocious students to be "Superintendent for a day" last week. The students met with teachers, administrators, and principals to learn how they do their jobs.

Nahia Atanacio-Rodriguez, 11, from Duggen Academy, said she enjoyed the opportunity.

"My experience is like very cool because now I actually know things that I actually didn't even know existed. I didn't even know this many doors and rooms would be in this just big, huge, humongous building,” Atanacio-Rodriguez said.

Superintendent of the Springfield Public Schools, Sonia Dinnall, accompanied the students Friday morning, teaching them about her job and showing them around the school district office.

"It's just a great way for our students to see beyond the classroom walls to see beyond their schools, and to recognize that there are a host of people who love them and respect them and really want nothing but the best for them,” Dinnall said, adding that she pitched the idea to Mayor Domenic Sarno at convocation.

Dinnall said it is critical that district leaders make time to work with and support their students.

Nine-year-old Elijah Watford-Johnson, a student at Brookings Elementary School, said he was interested in Dinnall’s job.

“The thing that surprised me the most about being superintendent for a day, is all the possibilities I could have…that I chose to have and all the possibilities I have in the future,” Watford-Johnson said.

Jayvien DeJesus, 11, also from Duggen Academy, said he didn't realize how many people it took to run the district.

"I've been feeling pretty good seeing how the school system works and the different people that do the certain things in our school, such as human resources, instructional texts, stuff like that,” DeJesus said. “That's really interesting to me, because I see just what happens in my school and how it's controlled by different people."

All three students said they were impressed with the leaders they met.
Tags
Regional News EDUCATIONWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content