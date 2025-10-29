Deputy director of Gov. Healey's WMass office arrested on drug, gun charges

The deputy director of Gov. Maura Healey's Western Massachusetts office and a community leader in Springfield has been arrested on drug and gun charges.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said 45-year-old Lamar Cook was arraigned Wednesday on charges of trafficking 21 kilograms of cocaine and the unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

Police found Cook driving Tuesday evening in Springfield and arrested him. Investigators say the controlled cocaine delivery took place at the Springfield State Office Building. A spokesperson for the governor called Cook's conduct “unacceptable and a major breach of public trust.” He has been terminated from his state office position.

Cook's arrest is also linked to two packages that were seized at the Hotel UMass in Amherst on October 10th. Cook is the former director of that hotel. The DA's office said those packages had "approximately 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine."

A judge set bail for Cook at $25,000. He's scheduled to return to the Springfield District Court on Friday.