Valley Bike Share expands into Indian Orchard neighborhood in Springfield

The Valley Bike Share program has expanded into Springfield's Indian Orchard neighborhood. City officials say having access to the pedal assist e-bicycles, which are available to rent, is something residents have been pushing for.

Tina Quagliato Sullivan is the city’s deputy development officer. She said during a grand opening celebration last week, this will provide another way for people to get to other parts of the city, including downtown Springfield, which is several miles away.

"One of the highest use stations in the city is Union Station and folks are utilizing it to then take the bikes to trains or to buses," Quagliato Sullivan said. "This connects this part of the city and gives folks that don't have vehicles opportunities to connect to the city's transportation station."

City Councilor Zaida Govan, who represents the area, said having more bikes available will also benefit the environment.

“People who do have cars might want to ride their bike on a nice day and people who are taking the bus or walking might want to ride the bike, so this is a great opportunity for them, Govan said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement he’s tried one of the bicycles, which have a mechanism which makes it easier to pedal. He said that makes for “an easy ride.”

Eight communities and UMass Amherst participate in Valley Bike Share. The program was paused in 2023 after its former vendor went bankrupt and was re-launched last year.

Springfield has 19 stations in which to rent a bike across the city.