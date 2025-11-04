© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A "vote here" sign marks the entrance to an early voting station.
Voter Guide 2025: WMass mayoral elections and more
Before you head to the polls, do some research: Read about the candidates for mayor in your city or town, as well as a look at the Springfield City Council at-large race.

Election Day: WMass voters to decide on mayors, city councilors, school committee members

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
1 of 5  — IMG_7597.JPG
It's Election Day in Western Massachusetts. A polling location in West Springfield on Nov. 4, 2025. / Umar Vorona
A polling location in West Springfield, Ma. on Nov. 4, 2025.
2 of 5  — IMG_7596.JPG
A polling location in West Springfield, Ma. on Nov. 4, 2025.
Elizabeth Román
Voter Antonio DeJesus stands outside a polling location in Springfield, Ma. on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
3 of 5  — Election 1.jpg
Voter Antonio DeJesus stands outside a polling location in Springfield, Ma. on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
Elizabeth Román
Voter Antonia Reyes speaks with a reporter outside her polling location in Springfield, Ma. on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
4 of 5  — Election 3.jpg
Voter Antonia Reyes speaks with a reporter outside her polling location in Springfield, Ma. on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
Elizabeth Román
A polling location in West Springfield, Ma. on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
5 of 5  — Election2.jpg
A polling location in West Springfield, Ma. on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
Elizabeth Román

It's Election Day and residents across Western Massachusetts are stepping out to the polls on this windy Tuesday to cast their votes.

Yvelisse Gonzalez sat outside a polling location in Springfield Tuesday morning holding a sign for her preferred city council candidate. The city has several ward city council and school committee races as well as an at-large city council race.

Gonzalez says she cast her vote early last week so she could be out at the polls today.

"I voted early so that I could be sure my vote counted and you need to make sure your vote counts too," she said in Spanish, urging voters to come to the polls.

Springfield
There are 8 people vying for Springfield City Council at-large positions

North Adams
In North Adams 2-term incumbent mayor faces newcomer

Northampton
Mayor Gina Louise-Sciarra faces challenger Jillian Duclos in Northampton’s mayoral election

Easthampton
In Easthampton, 3 city employees aim for mayor's office in ranked-choice ballot

West Springfield
Aging town buildings, future budgets drive West Springfield's race for mayor

Westfield
Voters in Westfield will choose between the incumbent mayor, relative political newcomer
Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONS
NEPM Newsroom
New England Public Media's newsroom is located at 44 Hampden Street, Springfield, MA 01103-1413. Send news tips or press releases via email, or call the newsroom directly at 413-735-6622. Keep up with New England Public Media on Facebook or Twitter.
See stories by NEPM Newsroom