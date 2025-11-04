Election Day: WMass voters to decide on mayors, city councilors, school committee members

It's Election Day and residents across Western Massachusetts are stepping out to the polls on this windy Tuesday to cast their votes.

Yvelisse Gonzalez sat outside a polling location in Springfield Tuesday morning holding a sign for her preferred city council candidate. The city has several ward city council and school committee races as well as an at-large city council race.

Gonzalez says she cast her vote early last week so she could be out at the polls today.

"I voted early so that I could be sure my vote counted and you need to make sure your vote counts too," she said in Spanish, urging voters to come to the polls.

Springfield

There are 8 people vying for Springfield City Council at-large positions

North Adams

In North Adams 2-term incumbent mayor faces newcomer

Northampton

Mayor Gina Louise-Sciarra faces challenger Jillian Duclos in Northampton’s mayoral election

Easthampton

In Easthampton, 3 city employees aim for mayor's office in ranked-choice ballot

West Springfield

Aging town buildings, future budgets drive West Springfield's race for mayor

Westfield

Voters in Westfield will choose between the incumbent mayor, relative political newcomer

