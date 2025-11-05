Pioneer Valley Project aims to increase voter participation in Springfield

The Pioneer Valley Project (PVP) in Springfield runs a bilingual operation that ensures that city residents have all the information they need to vote.

Emily Rodriguez is the organizations senior organizer. She says, depending on the elections, the operation might start as early as July. The low turnout areas of Springfield are a priority for five canvassers with PVP that go out into those communities and remind everyone about the upcoming elections and answer all the questions.

“Our job is to educate the community - they are not understanding and that is the reason they are not voting," Rodriguez said.

Canvassers say the main concerns thy hear residents mention is safety.

"There is a need for police [to] be present as long as it does not turn into something like over policing," says Joshua Somar - one of the canvassers.

On a day like yesterday, with municipal elections and various candidates on the ballot, canvassers give out materials in English and Spanish with all the candidates, polls locations and even information on voting by mail.

Dailerys Dalmau is a Spanish speaking canvasser. She says that many in the Hispanic community of Springfield want to vote because they want to see changes. They strive for the same sense of security and safety on the streets of their native cities

"The Hispanic community wants a little more support", says Dalmau . "Whether it's for housing, healthcare, businesses, the streets, for children, or in schools. Right now, school aid isn't at 100% as it should be."

She says there are things that voters ask the candidates to change but instead, many cast promises but never follow up with them.

The canvassers say they do this work to make a difference in their community.

“A few days ago I had a chance to talk to a family of ten about all the stuff that’s going on," says Somar. "And later, I was like ‘wow!’ I am informing all these people about an impactful change they can make in their lives.”