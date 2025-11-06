As tariffs go before high court, Neal believes Trump cannot sidestep Congress

The question whether President Donald Trump has the authority to implement trade tariffs went before the Supreme Court Wednesday. The President has been using emergency powers to do so.

Springfield U-S Representative Richard Neal was in the courtroom during the arguments and filed briefs in the case. He said the President should not be able to sidestep Congress to levy the tariffs.

"I came down in the briefs that I have offered on the side of the Constitution arguing that it is the role of Congress to offer tax consideration," Neal said. "I think that constitutional prerogative is not one that can be applied arbitrarily by this president or for that matter, any president."

Despite a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Neal said he was pleased to hear some degree of skepticism coming from the justices when it came to the Trump Administration's arguments. Lower courts have ruled previously the President exceeded his authority in issuing the tariffs.

SNAP payments expected to start in Massachusetts soon

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced this week that partial payments under the food assistance program known as SNAP will likely begin next week.

The Trump Administration has said it can only fund about half of the usual $8-billion in payments usually made each month amid the government shutdown.

Neal said even with this, the need is great in his district right now. He added, he does not want people to be "partially fed."

"Many, if not most of the people that receive SNAP allowance, they're working and I think it calls attention to the fact in a nation that's been blessed with the abundance that we have, that we should be able to provide food for our people," Neal said. "I think that the President's position on this, I think was ill-considered."

It looked like until last week, all SNAP payments would be frozen, until two federal judges ruled that would be unlawful.

For the entire conversation with Neal, which also includes reaction to Tuesday’s elections and more on the government shutdown, click on the link above.