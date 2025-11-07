Whitfield, Edwards spar over Springfield City Council presidency

There's some controversy surrounding who will be the next president of the Springfield City Council when the new term begins in January.

On Wednesday, a day after the election, the council's vice president, Tracye Whitfield, announced she had enough votes to become president and listed councilors said to be backing her in a press release. But one of her colleagues is calling that into question.

Veteran city councilor Melvin Edwards, who has been in office for 16 years is also wants to be president and said there seems to be some confusion.

"At least one of those individuals (listed by Whitfield) had told me within the last week leading up to the election that they would be voting with me," he said on Thursday.

Edwards declined to identify which councilor he was referencing.

He questioned whether Whitfield really does have the required seven votes and said he has six of his own.

As for Whitfield, she said she has re-confirmed her supporters, and since Wednesday, has added one more, Jose Delgado.

"I'm not really sure where the miscommunication for him is coming from," Whitfield said. "I always wish my colleagues the best, but just in this case, he doesn't have the votes right now."

In the press release, Whitfield said she had votes from Kateri Walsh, Zaida Govan, Lavar Click-Bruce, Malo Brown as well as incoming councilors Justin Hurst and Gerry Martin and Whitfield herself.

Whoever is elected will take over for the current president, Michael Fenton, who will remain on the Springfield City Council.

The full council will vote for president ahead of its new term.