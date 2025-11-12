© 2025 New England Public Media

Amtrak disruptions for 'infrastructure work' to begin Friday

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:18 PM EST
Passengers board Amtrak's Lake Shore Limited after it arrives in Springfield, Massachusetts, on February 10, 2020.
Alden Bourne
/
NEPM
Passengers board Amtrak's Lake Shore Limited after it arrives in Springfield, Massachusetts, on February 10, 2020.

Amtrak riders traveling along the Hartford Line and Valley Flyer routes will experience more disruptions starting Friday.

Several trains scheduled to pass between New Haven, Connecticut and Springfield, Massachusetts and continuing further to the north, will be replaced by bus service through at least Monday. On its website, Amtrak says this is due to "infrastructure work." This is expected to be the case through Monday.

On Friday, two northbound trains between Washington, D.C. and Springfield will terminate in New Haven, with bus service substituting for the remainder of the trip northward.

Over the weekend, approximately 18 trips will use buses between New Haven and Springfield, and for some, beyond Springfield on the Valley Flyer and Vermonter routes.

Monday, the final day of the planned disruption, will impact two trains.

In recent days, there have also been cancellations on the same routes, which several media outlets have reported were due to a lack of train equipment.

There's also been a long-term disruption on Amtrak's Lake Shore Limited route between Chicago and Boston. Buses have been running on the stretch between Boston and Albany, including Springfield and Pittsfield. That's due to a large sinkhole along the rails in East Greenbush, New York. Train service is expected to resume December 1.
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
