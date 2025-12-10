Springfield leaders show support for Somali residents after recent Trump statements

Community and faith leaders and elected officials stood beside Somali Bantu families Tuesday and denounced derogatory remarks recently made by President Donald Trump directed at the Somali Bantu community in Minnesota. The event in Springfield was organized by the Pioneer Valley Project and held outside South Congregational Church on Maple Street.

A message of a support and call for an immediate safeguarding of the dignity and safety of the Somali Bantu community in Springfield and all over the country was expressed by several faith leaders like the Rev. David Lewis Sr., of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, elected officials like state Sen. Jake Oliveira, D-Ludlow, state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield and other community and educational leaders.

Adan Abdi, along with his family, voiced concerns for the Somali Bantu community during the event.

After thanking everyone for their support, Abdi recalled his personal journey of coming to the United States in 2004 with his mother and siblings. He obtained his citizenship in 2010.

Now married, with U.S. born children, Abdi said that he never imagined he would find himself, his family and community in such a predicament.

“I never thought I would tell my children who are U.S. born [to] watch your back. But now the time has come to tell them that since their mom and dad are from Somalia, Black Africans, Muslims they are not safe. Even though they are U.S. born, they are still not safe," said Abdi.

He described the members of his community as strong, self-sufficient hardworking people.

“We are teachers. We are home owners. We are business owners. We are lawyers. We are doctors, believe it or not,”Abdi said. “I think we will not stop. And we will stay strong.”

Rosa Valentin, the director of the Multilingual Learners Program, at Pioneer Valley Project, shared her experience welcoming the first Somali Bantu families back in 2005.

“And over the years we walk together, we learn how to navigate a new culture, school, language. And to see what's happening these days in this country is absolutely unacceptable," she said. "And I am here to reaffirm and affirm my solidarity and my support to these families that have become part of my family, too. "

Valentin said she will retire from her current position with PVP before she is sworn in as a school committee member in January. Valentin beat longtime incumbent Chris Collins for the seat in November. She said this new role will further strengthen her support of all immigrant families.

“To my family out there, please do not be scared. We're here as a family. We're here to stand behind you. We're going to walk this journey with you. We're not going to leave you alone. You are protected under our care. So you guys can count on us 100%,” said Valentin.

She also expressed her hope of having more events like this one in the future.

“So we can continue spreading the word. [Because] it is important to have more people come together to these events so we can protect our families,” she said.