Weekdays 12 - 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. - midnight; Saturdays 6 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight; and Sundays 7 p.m. to midnight on Classical NEPM

Classical 24 is a nationally syndicated classical music service dedicated to live classical music programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

C24 hosts carefully craft each broadcast to ensure their companionable storytelling is engaging and relevant to the listener. These knowledgeable hosts illuminate the music they present with well-researched insightful information, taking care that the music is accessible and stimulating for novices and aficionados alike.

Visit Classical 24.