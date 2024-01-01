Sundays at 6 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM

GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen and a rotating panel of cultural correspondents and co-hosts provide an expansive look at society through art, culture and entertainment, driving conversations about how listeners experience culture across music, movies, fashion, TV, art, books, theater, dance, food and more. Amplifying local creatives, profiling the homegrown arts and culture landscape, checking in with touring productions and tapping into conversations about topics in the national cultural spotlight.

Visit The Culture Show.