Saturdays at 6 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM

Guidebook authors from Morocco and Costa Rica explain why Tangier serves as a handy entry point into Morocco, discuss the meaning of "pura vida" in the tropical abundance of Costa Rica — and tell their story of an overseas trip that led them to fall in love and make a new life for themselves. And a Dutch linguist advocates for learning more about the evolution of Europe's languages as a fun way for travelers to deepen their cultural experiences.

Visit Travel with Rick Steves