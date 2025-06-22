© 2025 New England Public Media

POV

UNION

Season 38 Episode 1 | 1hr 22m 44s

UNION chronicles an unlikely group of warehouse workers as they launch a grassroots union campaign at an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York. The odds are stacked against them, as they find themselves up against a tech industry giant with unlimited resources, without major support from national unions or politicians, and while navigating internal divisions within their own ranks.

Aired: 06/22/25 | Expires: 09/21/25
Watch 52:57
POV
Break the Game
Legend of Zelda streamer Narcissa Wright breaks records and finds love in the digital age.
Episode: S37 E13 | 52:57
Watch 1:14:01
POV
The Taste of Mango
A hypnotically cinematic love letter that untangles a family’s painful unspoken past.
Episode: S37 E14 | 1:14:01
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Who I Am Not
Two South African friends born intersex change what we think about being male or female.
Episode: S37 E12 | 1:22:54
Watch 21:09
POV
POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
Episode: S37 E705 | 21:09
Watch 40:19
POV
POV Shorts: Until He's Back
Ahmed must find a way to get his son’s remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Episode: S37 E706 | 40:19
Watch 1:22:30
POV
The Body Politic
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Episode: S37 E11 | 1:22:30
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05
Watch 24:35
POV
POV Shorts: Recorded Memory
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Episode: S37 E704 | 24:35
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Passage
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Episode: S37 E701 | 25:05