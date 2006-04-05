Author Kinzer Charts 'Century of Regime Change'

Stephen Kinzer has had a peripatetic tenure at The New York Times. He has reported from more than 50 countries and served as the paper's bureau chief in Turkey, Germany and Nicaragua.

He employs that far-flung perspective to examine America's history of regime change in his new book, Overthrow.

Though Iraq is the most recent example of the United States exerting its power to alter another country's leadership, Kinzer notes that it is certainly not the first. He notes that Iraq "was the culmination of a 110-year period during which Americans overthrew fourteen governments that displeased them for various ideological, political, and economic reasons." Kinzer discusses the book with Terry Gross.

