With Intel Inside, Mac Welcomes Windows, Too

Apple Computers announces a partnership of sorts that many people thought would never happen: the ability to use Windows on a Macintosh. Apple, which now uses chips from Intel, long the top provider for Windows-based machines, says its Boot Camp software will allow Apple owners to install Microsoft Windows XP. Michele Norris talks with Leo LaPorte of the podcast This Week in Tech.

In making the announcement, Apple clarified that the company has no plans to sell or install Windows -- but an announcement did note that Boot Camp might help those torn between Apple and Microsoft. The software, now in a public beta phase, will be included in the next major release of Apple's OS X operating system.

