An Explosive Pair: Take a Mentos, and a Diet Coke...

What happens when you put a handful of Mentos candy into a bottle of diet soda? As many fans of Web video have found out, the results are pretty explosive.

But it's no secret -- folks are taking video cameras and posting images of their homemade soda explosions on the Internet -- and there is actually a scientific explanation. Michele Norris speaks with science correspondent David Kestenbaum about the science behind Diet Coke and Mentos.

