Tony Snow to Replace McClellan in Press Job

By David Greene
Published April 26, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

President Bush announces that Tony Snow will be his new White House press secretary. Snow, a Fox Radio and TV News host, takes over from Scott McClellan as part of a shake-up of senior staff at the White House.

In the past, Snow had worked for Mr. Bush's father as a speechwriter.

He's expected to take over the job in about two weeks. McClellan announced last week that he was resigning as press secretary as part of a larger personnel shift in the administration.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
