Tony Snow to Replace McClellan in Press Job

President Bush announces that Tony Snow will be his new White House press secretary. Snow, a Fox Radio and TV News host, takes over from Scott McClellan as part of a shake-up of senior staff at the White House.

In the past, Snow had worked for Mr. Bush's father as a speechwriter.

He's expected to take over the job in about two weeks. McClellan announced last week that he was resigning as press secretary as part of a larger personnel shift in the administration.

