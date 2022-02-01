25 years later, a message in a glass bottle turns up in northern Norway

© 2022 New England Public Media.

Published February 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When she was little, Joanna Buchan did that iconic thing for a school project. She wrote a letter, pushed it into a glass bottle and dropped it into the sea off the coast of Scotland, where she lived. Twenty-five years later, someone found it in northern Norway and got in touch with the author. Joanna said she just died laughing reading the last line of the letter. I love sweets. By the way, I hate boys. Now 34, Joanna says some things never change. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.