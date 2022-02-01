British PM Boris Johnson heads to Ukraine, is criticized at home in report on lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Ukraine Tuesday for a meeting with the country’s president.

At home, Johnson has been facing sharp criticism after the initial findings of an investigation were published into allegations of parties at Downing Street and other government buildings during the country’s strict coronavirus lockdowns.

The Washington Post’s London bureau chief William Booth has the latest details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.