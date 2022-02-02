Founder of databases containing health information of 270 million Americans raises privacy concerns

A private equity firm, Francisco Partners, recently signed an agreement with IBM to buy databases containing the health information of some 270 million Americans. But the man who first created the databases forty years ago, Ernie Ludy, is raising concerns about patient privacy.

We speak with Casey Ross, national technology correspondent for STAT, about his conversation with Ludy.

