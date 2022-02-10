Nathan Chen wins gold as Olympic officials stay largely mum on reports of Russian skater doping

Washington Post sportswriter Emily Giambalvo joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss Nathan Chen’s gold medal skate Wednesday night, and what Olympic and skating officials are saying about allegations that one of Russia’s figure skating stars has tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.