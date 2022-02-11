© 2022 New England Public Media.

Canada trucker protest halts commerce at the U.S. border, slows supply chain for auto industry

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

Truckers protesting for an end to COVID-19 restrictions have blocked a bridge that accounts for a quarter of all trade between the U.S. and Canada. That’s damaged an already frail supply chain and has particularly hurt car makers.

We get the latest from NPR’s chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

