Just in time for Valentine's Day: potato perfume

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For Valentine's Day, a nice candlelit dinner with your significant other is a sweet gesture, but perhaps a bit predictable. What if you can make them smell like your favorite dish instead? Intrigued? Well, the Idaho Potato Commission may have something for you. It's launching a limited edition scent of potato perfume designed to smell like a fresh batch of French fries. Nothing quite represents love like fresh-made French fries, right? It's MORNING EDITION.