A look at why there's a scarcity of doctors in the U.S.

Published February 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

The pandemic has made it clear that the American health care system has a scarcity issue.

The U.S. has one of the lowest numbers of physicians per capita in the developed world and has the longest and most expensive education route to become one.

Derek Thompson, a staff writer at The Atlantic, explores why and makes a case for a less strenuous process.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.