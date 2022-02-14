AirAsia flight is diverted after passengers spot a snake on their plane

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The 2006 film "Snakes On A Plane" starring Samuel L. Jackson is a cult classic, in part for its absurd plot. Snakes infesting a plane mid-flight? It could never actually happen - or could it? Recently, a flight in Malaysia was grounded when a snake was found on board. Thankfully, nobody was hurt. So far, reports haven't identified exactly what type of snake was found on the flight. But if I had to guess, I'd say it was a Boeing constrictor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.