Anxiety and depression among kids of color surging during pandemic, new study shows

Published February 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
The study by a team at Boston Medical Center showed 18% of kids of color are now exhibiting symptoms of anxiety and depression — up from only 5% pre-pandemic. (Getty Images)
As the pandemic heads into year three, we’re finding out more about the toll it’s taking on mental health.

We look at how it’s affecting children, and more specifically, children of color. One new study out of Boston reveals a surge in depression and anxiety in Black and Brown kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

The study by a team at Boston Medical Center is published in the journal “Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health,” and lead author Andrea Spencer joins host Scott Tong to discuss the findings.

