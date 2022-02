While the U.S. and European allies consider the implications of a devastating package of sanctions against Russia if the Russians were to invade, Russia has been shoring up their economy against sanctions for almost a decade.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the Russian efforts.

