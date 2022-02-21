How do you mark a milestone birthday? How about with a tattoo

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

How do you celebrate a milestone birthday? Have a huge party? Plan a vacation? Ninety-nine-year-old Gloria Weberg is planning to mark hers permanently. In March, she's turning 100. And to commemorate the birthday, she's going out and getting a tattoo, something she's been doing each decade since turning 80. When asked what she'd get in another 10 years at 110, she answered, probably something like, I'm still here.

