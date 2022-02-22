© 2022 New England Public Media.

Culture To Do

Angel Bat Dawid + Tha Brothahood

New England Public Media
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST
220216-Angela-Bat-Dawid.jpg

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity
Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

In 2019, clarinetist, composer and pianist Angel Bat Dawid exploded onto the Chicago scene with her debut album, “The Oracle.” The album was recorded and arranged almost entirely on a smartphone app. Two years later in 2021, she is already considered a luminary in her field. Angel’s unexpected success speaks to her remarkable voice—she delivers raw and unfiltered emotion with flood-like energy and honesty. Now at the helm of her eight-piece ensemble, Tha Brotherhood, Angel sets out to map the Black experience in an ecstatic polyphonic performance that both liberates and exorcises. NEPM Culture to Do subscribers will get FREE general admission tickets (2 per person per event) using the coupon code NEPM222.

