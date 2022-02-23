Scottish theater troupe puts on a show and breaks Guinness World Record

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A theater troupe in the Scottish city of Dunblane has broken a Guinness World Record by putting on an entire show in less than 10 hours. They started on a Sunday morning and put on the sci-fi musical that evening. The cast of nearly 200 people had to learn lines, choreography, make costumes. There were so many props, live video feeds, roller skates, spaceship uniforms. No "Death Of A Salesman" here. The play was called "Return To The Forbidden Planet." Go big or go home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.