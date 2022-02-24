The latest developments in Russia's overnight invasion of Ukraine

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Overnight, Russia invaded Ukraine.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOMBS EXPLODING)

RASCOE: That's the sound of Russian bombs falling on Ukraine. And in the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, we woke up in a different world today.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

A different world because this is the biggest attack on a European state in almost eight decades. Hundreds of Ukrainians are fleeing the country now. Long lines at bus and train stations, major roads are jammed with traffic, while others are staying to fight.

RASCOE: The main airport in Kyiv was bombed, along with others in the country. Meanwhile, in Moscow, there are reports of hundreds of people protesting the invasion.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language).

CHANG: They are chanting, no war. And here in the U.S., President Biden addressed the nation and announced new sanctions on Russia.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.

Those are just a few of the things that have happened today in the wake of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.