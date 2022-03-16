A year after the Atlanta spa shootings: What has changed for the Asian American community?

One year ago Wednesday, eight people were killed in a shooting spree at Atlanta-area spas. Six of those killed were Asian American women.

The attack sent waves of shock through the country and sparked renewed conversations about anti-Asian hate. But a year later, attacks against Asian Americans show no sign of slowing down.

The group Stop Asian Hate tracked nearly 11,000 hate incidents between March 2020 and December 2021, with the majority of the reported incidents occurring in 2021.

We’re joined by Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific Women’s Forum, who spoke with us after the shooting last year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.