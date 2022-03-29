© 2022 New England Public Media.

The GOP's pull toward extremism

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justices provide a high-profile setting that many politicians use to score deological points before a massive audience.

In the hearings for nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, extremism and conspiracy theories seem to have strongly gripped the GOP, says Julian Zelizer, professor of History and Public Affairs at Princeton University. He speaks with host Jane Clayson.

