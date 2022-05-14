'Wait Wait' for May 14, 2022: With Not My Job guest Hannah Einbinder

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Hannah Einbinder and panelists Laci Mosley, Peter Grosz and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Price is Wrong; Tales From the Crypto; GoodbyePod

Panel Questions

Lake Cosa Nostra

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about bad apologies, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Hacks star Hannah Einbinder about life hacks

Hannah Einbinder was the youngest comedian ever to perform a set on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, then, at her first-ever acting callback, she got cast as one of the leads in HBO's Hacks. We have no doubt she'll be able to answer all three of our questions about stupid life hacks.

Panel Questions

The Prince's Fancy Seat; Death Becomes Hip; A League of Her Own

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Ultimate Pizza Topping; A Bump for Hump Day; Home Is Where The Boat Is

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that cryptocurrency has gone bust, what's the next bonkers thing people will invest in.

